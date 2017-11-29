WIN: Tickets to Five Finger Death Punch in Birmingham

The Las Vegas band are celebrating ten years of being a band this year, by releasing a best of collection entitled A Decade of Destruction.

Five Finger Death Punch - Wrong Side Of Heaven

Five Finger Death Punch's debut album The Way of the Fist was released in 2007, which began achieving rapid success and selling over 500,000 copies each in the United States.

The band have released six full-length studio albums with their last, Got Your Six, being released in 2015.

Teaming up with Arena Birmingham, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch at Arena Birmingham on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one of two pairs of tickets to Five Finger Death Punch at Arena Birmingham on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Advertising

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 10, 2017. Only one entry per person.

Advertising

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.