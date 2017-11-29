Benidorm stage show coming to Birmingham

Derren Litten's smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm is set to bring sunshine and smiles to the UK and Ireland as the first ever stage version hits the road. It will feature at Birmingham’s New Alexandra for a fun-filled Christmas season from the 3rd – 29th December 2018.

Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Adam Gillen, Sherrie Hewson, Shelley Longworth and Tony Maudsley as they swap sangria for the stage next year after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go!

He said: “I’ve loved ten years of writing my TV show Benidorm but despite a successful writing career I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn't hear the audience’s laughter.

Benidorm Madge Fight

“This national tour of Benidorm Live will not only make a long lasting dream come true but will also mean I no longer have to stand in strangers gardens listening at their windows at 9 o’clock on cold winter evenings.”

ITV’s smash-hit comedy celebrates a decade of all-inclusive hilarity, having followed the ensemble cast of holiday makers and staff for nine series since it first broadcast in 2007. Season 10 is due to broadcast early 2018.

Critically acclaimed, Benidorm has received two National Television Awards a TV Quick Award and nominations at the British Comedy Awards and BAFTAs.

After 10 years of working as an actor, Litten was asked by his friend, Catherine Tate, to write for her newly commissioned TV sketch show, The Catherine Tate Show; in which he also appeared in many of the sketches. After co-writing and appearing in two series and a Christmas Special he was given the chance to create his own show – Benidorm – which has been a ten-year hit.