Queen and Adam Lambert at Arena Birmingham: Make a night of it with our top tips

MEAL TICKET

Under Pressure to get fed and back to the venue?

Just a three-minute walk from Arena Birmingham, and overlooking the canal, is Greene King's Malt House pub and restaurant.

If you're a pie fan, you can enjoy the bar's Pie and Pint deal for £10.99, which is available at all times every day. Pies on offer are braised beef and bone marrow, steak and ale, chicken and mushroom, and Camembert and beetroot.

They also serve a variety of burgers, from veggie options, to chicken and beef. Diners also have the option of indulging in sharing platters, fish and chips, 'classics', such as salads, steak and hunter's chicken, and sandwiches.

Fancy something a little more upmarket? Nearby Brindley Place has a huge range of restaurants to choose from - including Bank Restaurant and Bar, Italian restaurant Cielo, US-inspired Coast To Coast, French and Mediterranean-inspired Edmunds and Gourmet Burger Kitchen - plus many more.

BAR STAR

There's A Kind Of Magic when enjoying drinks of an evening overlooking the city's stunning canals.

Advertising

Have a few tipples Brindley Place's Bank Bar - just a few moments' walk from Arena Birmingham.

Bank's bar menu offers an array of whiskeys, cognacs, armagnacs and grappas. Their huge range of whiskys come from Japan, Scotland and Ireland, and America and Canada.

Other spirits on offer include a wide variety of vodkas, gins, rums and tequilas.

They also serve a range of red, rose and white wines, champagnes and proseccos, as well as a large selection of beers and cocktails.

Advertising

Others bars at Brindley Place include All Bar One, cocktail bar Nuvo, Pitcher and Piano, Thai-inspired cocktail lounge Siamais and The Slug and Lettuce.

If The Show Must Go On after the gig, there's also the option of Broad Street, which will be bustling with life till the early hours at clubs such as PRYZM, SugarSuite, Reflex, Revolution, Mooch and more.

Birmingham also boasts an array of top casinos, including the Rainbow Casino in Portland Road.

GOOD NIGHT

SLUMBER SPLURGE

If It's Late when you get out of the gig, why not indulge in a top notch stay at Birmingham’s Hyatt Regency Hotel - lovely four-star accommodation based in Bridge Street, just a 10-minute walk from Arena Birmingham.

Guests at this hotel have access to free wifi, as well as a spa, heated pool and fitness centre. There are also babysitting services available upon request, as well as laundry and dry-cleaning services.

Those looking for a drink near to where they will lay their head can enjoy The Gentleman & Scholar pub and terrace - or eat at the hotel’s Aria restaurant prior to the show.

CHEAP SLEEP

Little more than a 10-minute walk from Arena Birmingham is the Hampton by Hilton hotel on Broad Street.

All guest rooms overlook the city’s sights and include free wifi, an LCD TV and a lap desk.

Reservations at the hotel includes a hot breakfast. The hotel also offers light meals and snacks 24-hours per day; just in case you’d rather grab a bite to eat after the show there, rather than going out.

ON THE MOVE

PARK UP

On-site at Arena Birmingham, there are more than 2,000 parking spaces across four car parks. You must pay for parking, so be sure to check the signs.

If these are full, however, there are alternative car parks dotted around the city; the closest being Brindley Place - a pay-on-foot car park, which is open 365 days a year.

RAILY EASY

Arena Birmingham is accessible from a number of train stations; either by foot or by taxi.

From New Street, Moor Street, Snow Hill and Five Ways stations, the venue is a 15 to 20-minute walk (or 10 minutes by car).