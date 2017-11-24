King King announce Rhino's Revenge as support in Brum

The award-winning blues rockers will be supported by Rhino’s Revenge - featuring Rhino from Status Quo - when they play at Birmingham's Town Hall on January 18, 2018.

King King released their fourth studio album Exile & Grace last month which has been gaining extensive radio play.

Frontman Alan Nimmo said of it: “Exile & Grace definitely has a rockier feel and sound to it. We are following our influences from the classic rock genre, Bad Company, Whitesnake and Thunder.

"We really set out to challenge ourselves with this album. We’ve stepped up the quality of songwriting and pushed ourselves physically in both performance and delivery.”

