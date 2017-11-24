Jordan Allen in Brum date

R.O.S.I.E. is the breakneck speed new single from the group, and has already garnered airtime on BBC Introducing, Virgin Radio and BBC Radio 6Music, among others.

It is written about a real life girl frontman Jordan knew, and a homage to those who enjoy living the wild lifestyle.

“R.O.S.I.E is a song about a posh girl that I met on my course at uni who I hardly ever saw, because she was always out on mad three-day benders," he said. "The first time I saw her she burst in in this massive snow leopard coat about 45 minutes late with shades. She'd not been to bed. It's about how we eventually became mates and a few of the zany nights we had together.”

Still friends now, the real-life Rosie adorns the single cover, plus a limited range of T-shirts to be sold at the band’s upcoming UK tour - including a date at Birmingham's Sunflower Lounge on December 9.

Speaking about the tour, Jordan added: “We can't wait to get out and play these headline shows. To see people buying tickets to see us across the country is such an honour, we're really proud of the set we have put together too.

"We have plenty of new material to play too and some great stuff recorded for 2018, the momentum is going to be huge.”

Tickets for the show, priced at £6.60, are available from www.seetickets.com/event/jordan-allen/the-sunflower-lounge/1150271