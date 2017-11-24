James Arthur, Enter Shikari, Gary Delaney and more: What's on this weekend

FRIDAY

The Nutcracker - Birmingham Hippodrome

The Nutcracker comes to Birmingham Hippodrome

Festive ballet The Nutcracker returns to the Hippodrome this evening, performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Tickets are priced from £19.

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Fleet Foxes - Civic Hall - Wolverhampton

American Indie stars Fleet Foxes will play for fans in Wolverhampton this evening.

The Seattle rockers are best known for songs such as White Winter Hymnal and Fool's Errand.

The band will be supported by Nick Hakim.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £35.75

Enter Shikari - Arena Birmingham

St Albans rockers Enter Shikari will entertain at a Birmingham city centre gig tonight.

They are touring their debut album Take To The Skies, which features hits such as Mothership.

Songs they are best known for include Destabilise, Redshift and Anaesthetist.

Tickets are priced from £31.98.

Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers - Robin 2 - Bilston

Scottish pop rockers Bay City Rollers will play Bilston tonight, led by foundling frontman Les McKeown.

Songs the tartan teen seventies sensations are best known for include Saturday Night, I Only Wanna Be With You and Money Honey.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance or £24.50 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and Bay City Rollers are on stage at 9.15pm.

Strictly Abba - Theatre On The Steps - Bridgnorth

Abba tribute act Strictly Abba will play all the hits from the Swedish pop icons.

Expect all the favourites, such as Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All and Chiquita.

Show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £13.

Gary Delaney - Oakengates Theatre - Telford

Comic Gary Delaney is set to bring his hilarious new show to Telford.

The Solihull comic has appeared on the likes of Mock The Weed, and Dave's One Night Stand.

Tickets cost £15.

SATURDAY

The 2017 Birmingham International Tattoo - Arena Birmingham

The International Tattoo is set to return to Birmingham this weekend.

The three-hour military show features more than 1,000 performers including marching bands from Poland, the Netherlands and across the UK.

The Band of the Household Cavalry and the Band of The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment will be joined by all the marching bands, plus the popular Massed Pipes and Drums and Highland Dancers for the spectacular grand finale featuring all the performers including guest vocal soloist Captain Gary Chilton, from The Soldiers.

Tickets cost £12.50 - £30

Apley Christmas Food and Craft Fair - Apley Farm Shop - Shifnal

Apley Farm Shop near Bridgnorth has installed and decorated a huge Norway Spruce Christmas tree, ready for the two day Apley Christmas Market.

“We have a lot going on this festive season at Apley Farm Shop” enthused John Wesley, Apley Farm Shop General Manager.

“All your senses will be awoken. You will see our lovely rustic Christmas decorations, smell delicious foods, taste the free samples offered by local Shropshire food & drinks producers, hear Christmas music & chat with the producers themselves and last of all, touch the present ideas in all the Apley shops!”

This event is free to attend.

Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton - Civic Hall - Wolverhampton

The Beautiful South icons Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot are bringing their brand new tour to Wolverhampton.

Paul and Jacqui last played live at their Beauty In The East show at Hull's 23,000 capacity KCOM Craven Park Stadium on June 3, 2017.

This tour comes in support of their brand new album Crooked Calypso that was released this year.

Tickets cost £31

James Arthur - Genting Arena - Birmingham

After a stunning set at this year's V Festival, X Factor alum James Arthur is set to play Birmingham's Genting Arena.

The star has recently released new album Back from the Edge, the follow-up to his debut self-titled release.

The British singer is best known for his singles Say You Won't Let Go, You're Nobody 'til Someboody Loves You and his winners song Impossible.

Tickets cost £33.99 to £45.24.

Midlands Metal Crusade - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton

The annual Midlands Metal crusade is set to arrive in Wolverhampton with a whole host of talent.

London metallers Orange Goblin are set to headline the event, joined by the likes of At Dawn We Attack, Devil's Playground, Fire Red Empress, Master's Call, Netherhall, Torqued, Trivax and Vicious Nature.

Tickets cost £17.

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre - Ludlow Castle

Mingle with medieval jesters and enjoy live music as you browse over 100 stalls selling quality wares, handmade gifts and seasonal products at Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre.

There will also be live music, comedy, fighting knights, theatre and puppets and more on offer as well as have-a-go sessions of archery, sword-fighting, juggling and circus skulls.

Tickets are priced from £5 to £44.

SUNDAY

Dearist - Giffard Arms - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton band Dearist are set to headline the town's Giffard Arms pub as part of their UK tour.

The will be joined by Aberdeen's Cold Year's, Telford's Wax Futures and fellow Wolverhampton and Birmingham based band Now We Run.

Tickets cost £5 in advance and £6 on the door.

Joe Longthorne - Wulfrun Hall - Wolverhampton

Artist Joe Longthorne's rescheduled Wolverhampton date is set to take place this weekend.

This talented artist began his career over three decades ago with appearances on Junior Showtime, followed by a grounding on the tough Northern club circuit.

His big break came in 1981 when he was a finalist on London Weekend Television's Search for a Star - this lead to appearances at the London Palladium with Bob Hope and The Talk of the Town. A short time later, Joe received the Variety Club of Britain award as Most Promising Artiste of the Year. Television specials in the UK and USA followed.

Tickets cost £24.

China Crisis - Robin 2 - Bilston

China Crisis return in support of their new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood, their first album of new material in 20 years.

Eddie Lundon and Gary Daly are the founder members of the band which started in Kirkby, Merseyside back in 1979.

Known for their string of hit singles, including African & White, Chrstian, Working with Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking, the band will be performing these classics and more, alongside tracks from the new album in an acoustic set.

Tickets cost £16

Alborosie - O2 Institute - Birmingham

Mobo Award winning reggae artist Alborosie is teaming up with members of Shengen Clan for the Living Dread UK tour.

The show will see him perform tracks from his latest album Freedom In Dub, as well as hits from across his ten-year career as a solo artist.

Tickets cost £22.50.

Ed Byrne - Stafford Gatehouse

Recognized as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, Ed Byrne is set to bring his brand new show to Stafford Gatehouse.

The Irish comedian is best known for his appearances on Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads and more.

Tickets cost £24.50.

