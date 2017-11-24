Advertising
Bananarama wow fans in Birmingham
They were back together – and Bananarama were clearly enjoying themselves at a sell-out Arena Birmingham.
It’s been quite a year for Sara Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey. They have been sweeping all before them after Siobhan rejoined the band for a massive arena tour.
They wowed the Brum fans with a string of hits that made them one of the most successful girl bands the world has ever seen.
It was a barnstorming performance.
And their Twitter message to their devotees afterwards was simple: "Wow! What a show - thank-you."
Fans expressed their jy at the concert over Twitter:
