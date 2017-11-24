Bananarama wow fans in Birmingham

It’s been quite a year for Sara Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey. They have been sweeping all before them after Siobhan rejoined the band for a massive arena tour.

They wowed the Brum fans with a string of hits that made them one of the most successful girl bands the world has ever seen.

It was a barnstorming performance.

And their Twitter message to their devotees afterwards was simple: "Wow! What a show - thank-you."

WOW!! Thank you & good night Birmingham🔥 What a show! 🎊

Photo: @Junction10 pic.twitter.com/98abuWAfS8 — Bananarama Official (@VivaBananarama) November 24, 2017

Fans expressed their jy at the concert over Twitter:

@VivaBananarama wow that was a great show, you look & sound fantastic, everyone was loving it! #Bananarama #Birmingham — Lisa Gadsbey (@lisagadsbey) November 23, 2017