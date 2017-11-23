The Vaccines set to play Birmingham

Formed in 2010, the West-London outfit have released three full-length album with the promise o new material in 2018.

They have toured extensively, playing with and opening up for acts such as The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, The Stone Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse amongst others.

The Vaccines - If You Wanna

The band's debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? Was the best-selling debut album of 2011 in the United Kingdom, drawing comparisons to The Ramones and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

The Vaccines will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 7, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale from 9.00am on December 1, 2017.

For more information, click here.