Tez Ilyas coming to Birmingham

Having spent a lot of the last year dealing with the ignorance of the aftermath of major terrorist attacks and the resurgence of the far right, Tez Ilyas is ‘teztifying’ against all the assumptions the world has of him. Muslim, a Northerner, a working-class man of faith – all labels he owns, but what does he really think of them?

After his debut Edinburgh show TEZ Talks transferred to BBC Radio 4 for a full series, Tez’s career has just kept going up.

Tez has just finished recording the second series of his radio show which airs in February 2018. He has also just finished filming on a new sitcom, Man Like Mobeen, which was commissioned after a successful BBC Feed.

Tez is also appearing as a comedy panel guest on the 2017 series of ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, hosted by previous contestant Joel Dommett and reigning Queen of The Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt.

In addition, Tez has appeared on Mock The Week, Live at the BBC , The Last Leg, Stand Up Central, The Chris Ramsey Show, Unspun with Matt Forde and more.

Tez Ilyas will appear at Birmingham MAC on April 24, 2018.

For more information and tickets, click here.