Immersive event The Psychedelic Funhouse heading to Birmingham

Guests will embark on a four hour, kaleidoscopic adventure via altered realities, surreal experiences, and other worlds each with mind-bending entities.

The event will feature psychedelic walkways, playgrounds of illusion and trippy projection rooms, culminating in a music-led club scenario.

The Psychedelic Funhouse founder, Nathan Reed commented: “We wanted to come up with a brand new event concept that bridged the gap between a total immersive event and a club night.

"The main attraction of The Psychedelic Funhouse are the trippy worlds that people will make their way through over four hours, before ending up in a club-style environment.

"On the journey they’ll be met with many weird and wonderful surprises along the way!”

The Psychedelic Funhouse comes to Birmingham's Rainbow Venues on March 3, 2018.

