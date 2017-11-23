Menu

Immersive event The Psychedelic Funhouse heading to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

The Psychedelic Funhouse, a brand new interactive event concept, will hit the UK next year - with a date in Birmingham.

The Psychedelic Funhouse

Guests will embark on a four hour, kaleidoscopic adventure via altered realities, surreal experiences, and other worlds each with mind-bending entities.

The event will feature psychedelic walkways, playgrounds of illusion and trippy projection rooms, culminating in a music-led club scenario.

The Psychedelic Funhouse founder, Nathan Reed commented: “We wanted to come up with a brand new event concept that bridged the gap between a total immersive event and a club night.

"The main attraction of The Psychedelic Funhouse are the trippy worlds that people will make their way through over four hours, before ending up in a club-style environment.

"On the journey they’ll be met with many weird and wonderful surprises along the way!”

The Psychedelic Funhouse comes to Birmingham's Rainbow Venues on March 3, 2018.

For more information, click here.

Entertainment Birmingham entertainment Attractions
