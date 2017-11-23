DogFest 2018: Festival for dogs set to return to Cholmondeley Castle - with pictures and video

Hosted by Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, DogFest offers dogs, their owners, and dog-lovers an action-packed, fun-filled weekend.

With even more activities for your dog, this year’s superb line-up includes Flyball; agility, training and obedience sessions, dog diving and the ever popular, fun dog competitions.

Highlights include the School 4 Dogs arena, Dogs with Jobs area and more.

Twice a day, Noel will lead the way on The Great Dog Walk, which is the perfect opportunity for visitors to get some exercise with their dog, explore the wonderful surroundings of our three venues and raise some money for charity.

There are many opportunities for visitors and their dog to join in with the action, including behaviour workshops at the School 4 Dogs, where even the most disobedient dog can become a teacher’s pet! Sessions include puppy training, how to teach your dog to perform using props and obedience displays.

DOGFEST - SUMMER 2017!

Also available to try are the Hay Bale Race and crowd favourite Temptation Alley, plus so much more to keep dogs entertained.

While the dogs enjoy an energising day out, visitors can watch displays in the main ring; get first-hand advice from experts during informative talks; treat themselves to a delicious spread of food and drink; listen to live music and pamper their pooch with some excellent shopping.

DogFest comes to Cheshire's Cholmondeley Castle from June 16 to June 17, 2018.

The festival will also appear at Knebworth House and Gardens in Hertfordshire from July 7 to July 8, 2017; and Ashton Court in Bristol from June 23 to June 24, 2017.

For more information and tickets, click here.