Dance Gavin Dance and Veil Of Maya to play Birmingham

Formed in 2010 by vocalist Jonny Craig - Dance Gavin Dance is now comprised of Tilian Pearson, Jon Mess, Will Swan, Tim Feerick and Matthew Mingus.

Dance Gavin Dance released their debut EP, Whatever I Say Is Royal Ocean in 2006 and signed to Rise Records. This was followed by their full-length debut studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain, in May 2007, which spawned the singles And I Told Them I Invented Times New Roman and Lemon Meringue Tie.

Dance Gavin Dance - And I Told Them I Invented Times New Roman

Singer Jonny Craig left the outfit in 2012. Tilian Pearson, formerly of Tides of Man, was asked to become the new vocalist during the making of his solo album, Material Me.

The band have released seven full-length studio albums, with the last being Mothership in 2016.

Chicago metalcore band Veil of Maya formed in 2014.

They are currently signed to Sumerian Records and have released six studio albums.

Their latest album False Idol was released in 2017 as the follow-up to 2016 offering Matriarch.

VEIL OF MAYA - Overthrow (Official Music Video)

Dance Gavin Dance and Veil Of Maya will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on March 3, 2018.

For more information and tickets, click here.