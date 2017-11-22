Within Temptation to play Birmingham

Founded in April 1996 by vocalist Sharon den Adel and guitarist Robert Westerholt - the band have gone on to release six full-length studio albums and five live album/DVDs.

Their last album, Hydra, was released in 2014. New material is set to be released in 2018.

Within Temptation - European Tour 2018

The band have also released their very own comic book series and short films that encompassed their story to promote the release of their fifth studio album The Hydra.

Within Temptation will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 9, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale from 9.00am on November 24, 2017.

