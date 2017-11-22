WIN: Tickets to Thunder in Wolverhampton

With a mixture of songs old and new, both Thunder originals and covers, their Christmas show is set to be epic.

The evening will follow the now legendary Christmas show format with two sets - sit down acoustic, followed by an electric set. There will also be guest musicians, snow and inflatables galore.

Frontman Danny Bowes said: "It's taken us 4 years for the timing to be right, but we're back with another Christmas show. It's very special, and unlike our regular show, so we're chuffed to be doing another one.

"We'll play favourites from our own catalogue as well covers we love. It's going to be brilliant fun, I feel very Christmassy just thinking about it".

Teaming up with Wolves Civic, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to Thunder at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Thunder at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Monday, December 11, 2017.

