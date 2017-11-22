WIN: Tickets to Matt Haig - Father Christmas And Me at Birmingham Town Hall

His new book Father Christmas And Me follows protagonist Amelia. It isn't always easy, growing up as a human in Elfhelm, even if your adoptive parents are the newly married Father Christmas and Mary Christmas. But when the jealous Easter Bunny and his rabbit army launch an attack to stop Christmas, it's up to Amelia, her new family and the elves to keep Christmas alive.

Matt will introduce youngsters to the magical world of Elfhelm with readings from the book, followed by a signing.

Teaming up with Birmingham's Town Hall, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one family ticket to Matt Haig - Father Christmas And Me at Birmingham's Town Hall on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

The winner will also receive three books as part of their prize package.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket to Matt Haig - Father Christmas And Me at Birmingham's Town Hall on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

A family ticket covers two adults and two children.

The winner will also receive three books - A Boy Called Christmas, The Girl Who Saved Christmas and Father Christmas And Me.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable. (Add any rules here given by prize promoter).

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.