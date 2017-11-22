WIN: Tickets to BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham

Visitors can enjoy live cooking demonstrations, get insight from local food heroes and get into the festive spirit as over 400 exhibitors will be showcasing their produce and products.

Special guests will be in attendance to host live talks and demonstrations on stages across the venue, with this year's event promising to be bigger and better than ever.

Hosted in the show’s super theatre, the Big Kitchen gives you the chance to see some of the most recognisable faces in cookery up close and personal. Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain, will be sharing some their cooking and kitchen tips into their festive favourites; and TV personalities the Hairy Bikers and James Martin will be entertaining the crowds with their live cookery shows.

Having seen the celebrity chefs rustle up their signature dishes in the Big Kitchen, the intimacy of the BBC Good Food Show Stage gives visitors a chance to see a side of the chefs they may not have seen before. Michelin-starred restaurateurs Michel Roux Jr., Raymond Blanc and Tom Kerridge will all be interviewed in individual sessions answering visitors personal queries.

Nadiya Hussain’s hit BBC TV programme will be coming to the NEC this winter, on the final day of the show. Joined by Judge Giorgio Locatelli, Nadiya will compere as the show’s winning family cook one of their star dishes in the Big Family Cooking Showdown LIVE.

Some of the show’s stars will be hosting daily book signings for fans who want meet their food heroes. With a pop-up book store stocking all the latest cook books, visitors will get the chance to take home some highly personalised memorabilia.

Along with celebrity tips and demonstrations, visitors can sample and purchase delicious food and drink from the UK’s finest brands. With Christmas on the horizon, the rare and off- the-high-street produce available make for excellent festive gifts, as well as boutique kitchen equipment perfect for any foodie - and so much more!

For full information on how to purchase tickets, what’s on and to see a full list of exhibitors, please visit www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com/birmingham-winter

