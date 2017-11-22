Six Midlands bands to support The Twang on UK tour - including Birmingham show

The Assist, Jaws, Sugarthief, Ivory Wave, Cut Glass Kings and Methods have been selected by The Twang in a bid to take music from their home and spread the sounds of some of the Midland’s finest talent across the UK.

JAWS ~ CAST

They will also be joined by Glasgow band Real Life Entertainment. The bands will alternate which dates they will play, with Ivory Wave and Cut Glass Kings playing the band's Birmingham show on December 23.

Phil Etheridge from The Twang explains: “I love seeing Brum bands making some noise and getting some recognition, so if we can help ‘em get heard that little bit further, than that’s a great position to be in.

"We’re super excited with the bill we’ve put together and I reckon ya might just find your new favourite band.”

As well as announcing the UK tour to celebrate their debut album, The Twang have also recently released their Best Of, Either Way, It’s The Best Of The Twang.

SUGARTHIEF - When Did It All Go So Wrong? (Official Video)

The Twang will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 23.

Remaining tickets for The Twang Love It When I Feel Like This 2017 Tour on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk £21.50 advance (subject to booking fee).

£1 from every ticket sold will be donated to CRISIS UK.