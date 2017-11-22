Menu

Peter Kay: Third date added at Arena Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

A third date has been added to Peter Kay's new tour at Arena Birmingham.

Peter Kay

Thousands of fans have flocked to snap up tickets for his shows in Birmingham next year, with many left disappointed as they sold out so quickly, despite extra dates already being added to the tour.

Fans will now be able to see Peter Kay on May 26, 2019 at Arena Birmingham. He will also play Arena Birmingham on May 24 and 25.

He is at the Genting Arena on April 21 to 23 and 27 to 28 and May 1, 2 and 5 to 7.

Kay's last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

Tickets for these dates are on sale now from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

