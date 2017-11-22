Menu

Chris Kent and Andrew Ryan to bring Fully Corked tour to Birmingham

Comedians Chris Kent and Andrew Ryan are set to bring their brand new Fully Corked Tour to Birmingham tonight.

Both fresh from sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - the Cork comedians are set to tell tales of their everyday lives and upbringings.

They have both appeared on BBC’s Russell Howard’s Good News. Andrew has appeared on BBC1’s The Blame Game and Comedy Central’s Live at the Comedy Store while Chris is a regular contributor to RTE Radio and is a guest panellist on RTE’s Next Year’s News.

Chris Kent and Andrew Ryan will appear at Birmingham's Glee Club tonight.

