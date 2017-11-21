Lichfield gig for travelling Moulettes

Their two-year Preternatural tour has taken the group across Europe and Canada, and concludes with some British dates next month which include a show at Lichfield's Guildhall on December 13.

The band have always been an evolving phenomenon, and each album has seen a significant leap into unchartered territory, their vision prompting comparisons to Roxy Music, Frank Zappa, Kate Bush, Pink Floyd, Bowie, Radiohead, Kraftwerk and Björk, among others.

“We identify with bands who present their own kind of eclecticism,” says musician Oliver Austin. “From Zappa and Gentle Giant to current bands like Field Music, John Grant, Snarky Puppy, (Brummie soulstress) Laura Mvula, My Brightest Diamond, tUnE-yArDs and Tortoise; these were all references,” to their latest record.

Next month is the last chance to see the breathtaking live show that has taken the band across from Poland and Malta, to Nova Scotia and Victoria Island.

Tickets for the 8pm show, ranging from £8 to £16, are available from http://lichfieldarts.org.uk/event/the-moulettes/