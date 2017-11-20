Menu

BREAKING NEWS: Great Barr child murders: Endris Mohammed jailed for life and told to serve at least 33 years

Advertising

Prue Leith gives literary talk in Staffordshire

By Jordan Harris | Staffordshire | Entertainment | Published:

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith visited Staffordshire to speak with fans at a literary event held at Sandon Hall.

Prue Leith and Caroline Sandon the Countess of Harrowby, speak during a literary event, at Sandon Hall, Sandon.

Prue Leith and Caroline Sandon the Countess of Harrowby, speak during a literary event, at Sandon Hall, Sandon.

Prue Leith speaks during a literary event, at Sandon Hall, Sandon

The food expert and writer, who caused controversy last month when she accidentally revealed the winner of the hugely popular programme via Twitter, was a special invited guest of Caroline Sandon, the Countess of Harrowby to her luxurious home.

Caroline is also a writer and the pair spent hours discussing their craft with book lovers, as well as signing copies of their work.

The pair also discussed the process of writing and getting published; the inspiration behind their novels and held a Q&A session.

Caroline Sandon said: “Prue has been a great friend for many years, and I thought who better to join me for a literary event than the author of so many fiction and non-fiction works.

"We wanted the event to be much more than just a book signing."

Entertainment Staffordshire Local Hubs News
Jordan Harris

By Jordan Harris
Senior Reporter - @JHarris_Star

Reporter covering Staffordshire/Walsall - also a keen gig goer

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News