Prue Leith gives literary talk in Staffordshire

The food expert and writer, who caused controversy last month when she accidentally revealed the winner of the hugely popular programme via Twitter, was a special invited guest of Caroline Sandon, the Countess of Harrowby to her luxurious home.

Caroline is also a writer and the pair spent hours discussing their craft with book lovers, as well as signing copies of their work.

The pair also discussed the process of writing and getting published; the inspiration behind their novels and held a Q&A session.

Caroline Sandon said: “Prue has been a great friend for many years, and I thought who better to join me for a literary event than the author of so many fiction and non-fiction works.

"We wanted the event to be much more than just a book signing."