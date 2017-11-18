Thousands turn out for Bridgnorth Christmas lights switch-on - with pictures and video

The town's carnival queen, Hattie Barnes, had the honour of lighting up Bridgnorth this year and officially marking the start of the festive season.

And if you missed the big event, there's a chance to see the Quayside be lit up tonight from 4pm to 6pm.

Mayor Ron Whittle said: "There was a very, very good crowd and everyone seemed to be having a really good time.

"I'd say there were thousands of people there. Our high street is about 400 or 500 yards long and it was full from one end to the other.

"The town looks great. There's lights all the way down the high street and our lovely, old town hall is also lit up as well."

The crowds were entertained by Father Christmas and his reindeer, school choirs and a saxophone band, and had the chance to browse different community stalls.

The Rotary Club of Bridgnorth have once again put up Christmas trees around the town. The public are invited to write a message about a loved one to hang on the tree, to raise money for charity.

"But it doesn't end there, there's another light switch on tonight down at the Quayside," Councillor Whittle said.

"There's always been some Christmas lights in Low Town but over the last few years businesses down there have sponsored extra lights which will be switched on tonight."

It will also mark the start of the town's Christmas window display competition which will be judged throughout November and December.

Councillor Whittle added: "Last night the Toy Emporium had live models in their window display which was something really different. They had Snow White and two princesses.

"Sadly they won't be there the whole time but some businesses really go to town on it which is great to see."