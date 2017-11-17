Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram round up

I guess Dickens’ most famous story lends itself very well to a stage musical adaptation and this show seems to be a favourite of the group’s as they first performed it back in 2000.

On Christmas Eve, the misery Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by a series of ghosts; his old business partner, Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come, who show Scrooge how his mean behaviour has affected those around him. Relieved to discover that there is still time for him to change, he transforms into a generous and kind-hearted human being, thus teaching us all that it’s never too late.

Nick Sullivan revisits the role of Scrooge or the second time, along with Tim Jones who also played Bob Cratchit in the 2000 production.

Amy Frost appears as Mrs Cratchit, with nine-year-old Harry Lewis from Bridgnorth and seven-year-old Joseph Dowen from Sedgley sharing the role of Tiny Tim. The score includes the rousing chorus numbers Jolly, Rich and Fat, Christmas Together and God Bless Us Everyone, as well as host of other songs guaranteed to warm the Christmas cockles.

This experienced, well-loved company will, without doubt, bring the yuletide spirit into your heart while wishing you all a very Happy Christmas at the same time. Pure entertainment.

l For tickets, visits www.grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.

And from November 30-December 2, there is the dramatic version of A Christmas Carol, performed by Abbey Foregate Drama Group at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

This completely self-sufficient group, who is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, provide all their own costumes and scenery, with around 60 per cent of their members coming from the church congregation.

l For tickets for the show visit www.abbeydrama.com or call 01743 368932.

Over at Sutton Arts Centre, you can catch a production of Peter Willman’s pantomime, Cinderella, directed by Dexter Whitehead and Emily Armstrong.

With all the traditional elements of panto from the Wicked Stepmother to Prince Charming, the boos and hisses and the ‘he’s behind yous’ it promises to be fun for all the family.

l For tickets, visit www.suttonartscentre.co.uk or call 0121 355 5355.

Continuing with the panto theme, Codsall Dramatic Society, who perform at Codsall Village Hall, will be presenting Aladdin from November 23-December 2.

Aladdin, Genie Renie and the beautiful Princess Yasmin are out to defeat the evil Abanaza in this spell-binding story which is guaranteed to make you cheer and laugh in equal measures.

This popular village group always present great family entertainment at very affordable prices, with tickets at just £6 each. Drop into Village Crafts, The Crown Joules or Ian Ribgy Jewellers in Codsall or visit www.codsalldramaticsociety.co.uk to purchase.

Oh, and there is a colouring competition for all children aged three-11 years who visit the panto.

Tom’s Midnight Garden by Philippa Pearce was a childhood favourite book of mine and the stage adaptation by David Wood is just as appealing.

Stourbridge Theatre Company will be presenting the play at Stourbridge Town Hall from November 23-25, with performances at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm Saturday matinee show too.

When Tom’s brother gets measles, he is sent to stay with Aunt Gwen and Uncle Alan, who live the upstairs flat of a huge house, but there is sadly no garden. One night, Tom hears the grandfather clock in the house strike thirteen and gets out of bed to investigate, only to find a secret garden beyond a hidden door.

l This is a wonderful family play, suitable for all ages. For tickets priced at £10 and £8 for concessions, visit www.stourbridgetheatre.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.

From November 28-December 2, there is a production of The Hired Man at the Blue Orange Theatre in Birmingham.

With a book by Melvyn Bragg and music and lyrics by Howard Goodall. The Hired Man is an English musical which follows the enduring love between John Tallentire and his only love, Emily. Through the trials of the early 20th century from the hard farm lands of the north to the war-torn trenches of the Great War, this is a musical rendering of a true classic.

l For tickets visit www.blueorangetheatre.co.uk or call 0121 212 2643.

Alan Aychbourn’s compositions remain as popular as ever amongst amateur performers and the Whittington Players, who perform at Whittingon Village Hall, near Lichfield, will be presenting his play, Absurd Person Singular from November 23-26.

First produced in 1972, this play has been performed many times on the BBC starring the distinguished likes of Prunella Scales, Maureen Lipman and Geoffrey Palmer. It follows the fortunes of three wildly incompatible couples over three consecutive Christmases.

Few plays expose the pressures of the festive season to such devastating effect; it’s as if all your worst Christmases have come at once.

Staging three houses all at the same time has proved a challenge, but the group have risen to it and are very proud of the results.

Directors of the play, Charlie Barker and Sue Evans said: “We realised that the play would prove challenging and that has certainly been the case. But nevertheless, it has been well worth it and watching the cast and set develop each week has been amazing. We are truly proud of everyone involved in this production; the commitment and dedication to detail has been awesome.”

l For tickets priced at £8, call Kay on 07868 493180, email info@whittingtonplayers.co.uk or pay on the door.

Finally this week, Kinver Light Operatic Society is presenting their annual pantomime, Beauty and the Beast from December 2-9, at Kinver High School.

It’s a fun filled family pantomime with something for everyone. In this production, Phoebe Stait takes the role of Belle, with Steve Taylor as the Beast and Ricky Dowell as Gaston.

l For tickets priced at £13, £12 and £11, visit www. kinverlightoperatic.sharepoint.com, call 01384 836963 or email petertwankey@blueyonder.co.uk

