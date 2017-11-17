WIN: Tickets to Marilyn Manson in Wolverhampton

His stage name was formed by combining and juxtaposing the names of two American pop cultural icons: actress Marilyn Monroe and cult leader Charles Manson.

The 48-year-old singer, actor, artist, songwriter and author is best known for an array of songs, including The Beautiful People, The Dope Show, MOBscene and The Fight Song.

He first began his music career back in 1989 when he launched Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids with guitarist Scott 'Daisy' Putesky.

Teaming up with Wolves Civic, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to Marilyn Manson at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Marilyn Manson at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Advertising

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 3, 2017. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Advertising

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable. (Add any rules here given by prize promoter).

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The Editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.