WIN: Tickets to Cinderella at Birmingham Hippodrome

Suzanne Shaw, Matt Slack, Ceri Dupree and Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight are among stars who will appear in the show.

Cinderella will be Beverley Knight's first pantomime, with her taking up the role of the Fairy Godmother.

Suzanne Shaw takes on the role of Cinderella, with Danny Mac starring alongside her as Prince Charming.

Other stars include comedy duo The Grumbleweeds, and the most fabulous Ugly Sisters in show business, Ceri Dupree and Phil Randall.

