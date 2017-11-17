Going to see Depeche Mode at Arena Birmingham? Make a night of it with our top tips

Why not make a night of it with food, drink and an overnight stay with The Ticket's top tips:

MEAL TICKET

There are loads of different restaurants near Arena Birmingham - many of which are at Brindley Place, which is less than a five-minute walk from the venue.

Treat yourself to a steak at CAU, an Argentinian steakhouse. Their menu includes an array of different cuts of beef, many of which can be ordered in a variety of sizes.

Cuts on offer include rib-eye, sirloin, lomito and fillet.

If you’re not in the mood for beef, however, they also offer a range of fish, chicken and vegetarian dishes.

Other eateries to choose from at the city centre location include Bank Restaurant and Bar, Cafe Rouge, Italian restaurant Cielo, US-inspired Coast To Coast, French and Mediterranean-inspired Edmunds, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Mission Burrito - plus many more.

BAR STAR

There’s something for everyone when it comes to bars near Arena Birmingham, with Broad Street and Brindleyplace just a few moments’ walk from the venue.

If you fancy a few tipples while overlooking the canal, The Malt House is a stunning pub just a stone’s throw from the venue. This pub also serves main meals, burritos, baked potatoes, sandwiches and sharing platters - should you get peckish.

More bars around the area include All Bar One, Bank Bar, Nuvo, The Slug and Lettuce and the Pitcher and Piano.

Just Can't Get Enough? Broad Street will be bustling with life till the early hours. Clubs along this street include PRYZM, SugarSuite, Reflex, Walkabout and Rosies.

The Rainbow Casino is less than a 10-minute taxi drive from the venue too.

GOOD NIGHT

SLUMBER SPLURGE

Indulge in a top-notch stay at Birmingham’s Hyatt Regency Hotel - lovely four-star accommodation based in Bridge Street, just a 10-minute walk from Arena Birmingham.

Guests at this hotel have access to free wifi, as well as a spa, heated pool and fitness centre. There are also babysitting services available upon request, as well as laundry and dry-cleaning services.

Those looking for a drink near to where they will lay their head can enjoy The Gentleman & Scholar pub and terrace - or eat at the hotel’s Aria restaurant prior to the show.

CHEAP SLEEP

Little more than a 10-minute walk from Arena Birmingham is the Hampton by Hilton hotel on Broad Street.

Overlook the city’s sights In Your Room, which would include free wifi, an LCD TV and a lap desk.

Reservations at the hotel includes a hot breakfast. The hotel also offers light meals and snacks 24-hours per day; just in case you’d rather grab a bite to eat after the show at the hotel rather than going out.

ONE THE MOVE

PARK UP

On-site at Arena Birmingham, there are more than 2,000 parking spaces across four car parks. You must pay for parking, so be sure to check the signs.

If these are full, however, there are alternative car parks dotted around the city; the closest being Brindley Place - a pay-on-foot car park, which is open 365 days a year.

RAILY EASY

Arena Birmingham is accessible from a number of train stations; either by foot or by taxi.

From New Street, Moor Street, Snow Hill and Five Ways stations, the venue is a 15 to 20-minute walk (or 10 minutes by car).