Nutcracker quiz: Test your knowledge of the ballet ahead of Birmingham Hippodrome performance

By Kirsten Rawlins

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s evergreen production of The Nutcracker has been part of the City’s Christmas tradition for over 26 years and returns to Birmingham Hippodrome this November.

The Nutcracker

Join young Clara as she is swept away into an enchanting winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and a Sugar Plum Fairy from November 24 to December 13.

See a trailer for the ballet here:

The Nutcracker comes to Birmingham Hippodrome

Ahead of the world-famous production by Sir Peter Wright, test your knowledge on the production here:

For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Kirsten Rawlins

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster.

