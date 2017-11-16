Advertising
Nutcracker quiz: Test your knowledge of the ballet ahead of Birmingham Hippodrome performance
Birmingham Royal Ballet’s evergreen production of The Nutcracker has been part of the City’s Christmas tradition for over 26 years and returns to Birmingham Hippodrome this November.
Join young Clara as she is swept away into an enchanting winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and a Sugar Plum Fairy from November 24 to December 13.
See a trailer for the ballet here:
Ahead of the world-famous production by Sir Peter Wright, test your knowledge on the production here:
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment