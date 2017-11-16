Menu

Advertising

Mike D'Abo, Chris Farlowe, Herman's Hermits and more: Sensational 60s Experience heading to Wolverhampton

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

For one night only five legendary names are taking you back to the 60s in Wolverhampton.

The Sensational 60s Experience

The Sensational 60s Experience is set to take place at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre - featuring the likes of Mike D'Abo, Chris Farlowe, Herman's Hermits, The Fortunes and New Amen Corner.

This show will be the first time since the 60s in which Mike D'Abo and Chris Farlowe will be live on the same bill.

Hits on the night include The Mighty Quinn, Out Of Time, Storm in a Teacup, I’m Into Something Good, Bend Me Shape Me and of course Handbags And Gladrags plus many more.

For more information and tickets, click here

Entertainment Theatre & Comedy Wolverhampton entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_native

Entertainment journalist for Native Monster, Express & Star & Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@nativemonster.co.uk

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News