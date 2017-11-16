Mike D'Abo, Chris Farlowe, Herman's Hermits and more: Sensational 60s Experience heading to Wolverhampton

The Sensational 60s Experience is set to take place at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre - featuring the likes of Mike D'Abo, Chris Farlowe, Herman's Hermits, The Fortunes and New Amen Corner.

This show will be the first time since the 60s in which Mike D'Abo and Chris Farlowe will be live on the same bill.

Hits on the night include The Mighty Quinn, Out Of Time, Storm in a Teacup, I’m Into Something Good, Bend Me Shape Me and of course Handbags And Gladrags plus many more.

For more information and tickets, click here