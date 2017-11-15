Sailor Jerry partners with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Ahead of UK Tour - including Birmingham show

Hardcore front man Frank Carter, formally of the Gallows and Pure Love, will be tearing up stages across the UK with Sailor Jerry in hand. The two have a history that stems well back to the father of American old school tattooing Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. Frank, a well-regarded tattooist himself, previously co-owned a studio in the US with famous tattoo artist Keith Underwood, the last living link to the Sailor Jerry ink.

Commenting on the Sailor Jerry partnership, Frank says, “When I first saw Sailor Jerry tattoos, it had the same impact as the first time I heard Black Flag, the first time I saw Descent From The Cross, the first time I watched Apocalypse Now; suddenly the world made more sense, and I felt like I knew more about myself than I did before.”

Body art has always been a part of Frank’s life, since day one, Frank’s pre-concert rituals have included tattooing to get in the zone. This continues to live on as Frank will be tattooing lucky fans prior to each show using his collection of iconic Sailor Jerry flash art.

Frank continues, “As an avid collector of tattoo memorabilia I have many sheets of original Sailor Jerry tattoo sketches.

"As such I decided to make some time available on the tour to let people come and see my collection and choose a tattoo to be applied by me.”

You can enter this competition for a chance to get tattooed by clicking here. Each winner selected will receive a Sailor Jerry flash art tattoo by Frank himself, plus two tickets to the show.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 2, 2017.

For more information and tickets, click here