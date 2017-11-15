Menu

Pug Cafe coming to Birmingham

Published:

Pug Cafe and Kanteen have joined forces to bring their pup-tacular pop up shop to Birmingham.

Pug Cafe. Photo from: www.facebook.com/PugCafeUK

Pug Cafe will be transforming Kanteen into a very special cafe for pugs, where owners can meet and bring their curly-tailed pals along.

There will be a whole menu dedicated to pugs, for pugs - including pupcakes, bark-scotti, dognuts, pug cookies and lots more from The Doggy Bakery.

Every pug in attendance will also arrive a free pugocinno.

As for humans, there will be a wide range of hot food, cakes, coffees and soft drinks available.

Pug Cafe events are strict booking only, with booking opening at 11.00am on December 5.

Various charities are supported through the events, and a proportion of your booking fee is donated to chosen pug charity - The French & Pug Dog Foundation.

For more information, click here.

