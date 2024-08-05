Woman killed in crash involving car and lorry on A-road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A449, Summerfield, Kidderminster at 4.50pm last night, August 4.

Three ambulances, three paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

On arrival it found the passenger of the car, a woman, in a critical condition and despite their best efforts providing advanced life support on scene nothing could be done to save her. She was confirmed deceased at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the car was assessed and found to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment on the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care, and the lorry driver was uninjured.

