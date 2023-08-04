Former Wolves goalkeeper jailed after being found with £100,000 worth of cocaine

Andy De Bont/Willenhall Town

Andy De Bont, who played for Wolves from 1992-97, was jailed for 35 months when he appeared at Mold Crown Court.

De Bont, 49, admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply when stopped at Newtown in Mid Wales in 2020.

De Bont, of Townsend Avenue, Sedgley, Dudley, had been subject to 'some intimidation', the court heard.

His lawyer said De Bont was at low risk of reoffending when he appeared before the court on Thursday, and would benefit more from the help of probation than perhaps a period of imprisonment.

However Judge Timothy Petts said only a prison term could be justified.

He told De Bont: "You were drawn into this by a significant drug debt, as sadly often happens.”

De Bont signed professional terms with Wolves in 1992 after rising through the youth ranks, and made his first team debut in 1994 while on loan at Hartlepool United. However, on his return to Molineux he failed to dislodge Mike Stowell as first-choice keeper.

In 1996 De Bont was reunited with former Wolves manager Graham Turner when he was loaned out to Hereford United, and the move became permanent.

He spent two years at the Bulls before going on to play for non-league sides Stourbridge, Moor Green and Willenhall Town.