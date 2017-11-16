Incredible pictures show light aircraft that crashed through two hedges and across a road – but its passengers escaped serious injury

The incident happened at Halfpenny Green Airport at Bobbington, between Wolverhampton and Stourbridge, in South Staffordshire at about 11.40am this morning.

The Piper Warrior aircraft is though to have been landing in bad weather.

Airport firefighters were on scene almost immediately. An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were all sent to the scene.

The aircraft came to rest in a field. Picture: WMAS

Emergency service at the scene. Picture: WMAS

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The aircraft had overshot runway 16, gone through a hedge, over Water Lane and through another hedge coming to rest in a field. The port/left side wing had been ripped off in the accident.

“Thankfully, neither of the occupants were seriously hurt and both were able to get out of the aircraft.

“One man had suffered cuts and bruises plus a laceration to his head. After assessment by the doctor, he was taken to New Cross Hospital by land ambulance as a precaution.

Advertising

“The other man had a minor facial injury and chose not to go to hospital.

“Considering what had happened to the aircraft, both man had got away remarkably unscathed.”

Water Lane was closed as the incident was dealt with.

The aircraft also crossed a road. Picture: WMAS

The aircraft was badly damaged. Picture: WMAS