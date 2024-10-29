Man dies after 'hit-and-run' crash in Birmingham – suspected dangerous drivers arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three men have been arrested after the fatal collision on Victoria Road, near the A34 Sixways Island in the Aston area of the city at around 11.40pm on Monday.

A man aged in his 20s was a rear passenger in a Ford Focus when it was involved in a crash with a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, with one of the vehicles landing on its roof.

He was found by ambulance crews to be in a critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said the occupants of the Mitsubishi vehicle left the scene but two men, aged 18 and 19, later went to hospital and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A third man, aged 41, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three suspects remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers believe there was "at least someone else" in the Mitsubishi at the time of the collision and have appealed for them to come forward.

West Midlands Ambulance service confirmed crews were called to the scene of the collision at 11.40pm.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision with one ending up on its roof.

“There were five male patients, all from the same car. The first man was found in a critical condition receiving basic life support from emergency service colleagues.

“Ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was treated by medics for serious injuries and conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“A third man received treatment for injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to the same hospital.

“The fourth and fifth patients were treated for minor injuries but did not wish to go to hospital and so were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the crash, or those with dashcam footage, should contact West Midlands Police on the force's website or by calling 101 and quoting log 5679 of 28/10/24.

Investigators can also be contacted directly by emailing SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk

