DJ raises more than £1000 for Midlands Air Ambulance with 80s bash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford DJ Tim Rowlands organised an 80s and 90s disco that took place over the weekend at the Top of the World in Stafford, where some of the guests chose to dress up in some spooky attire.

JODIPHOTOGRAPHY - Jodie Cunningham

The event, which ran until 2am on Sunday (October 27), was put on to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

As a volunteer for the Midlands Air Ambulance, DJ Tim wanted to raise as much money for the charity as possible.

"As a volunteer for the charity, I understand how important every penny raised is," he said.

"It helps this life saving charity respond to an emergency with either a critical care car or one of the three helicopters.

JODIPHOTOGRAPHY - Jodie Cunningham

"The dance floor was full all night!"

The event raised £1,740, and Tim had some kind words for everyone who came to the party.

"I'd also like to thank everyone that attended and to everyone involved in making it a huge success," Tim said.

JODIPHOTOGRAPHY - Jodie Cunnin

The super-fundraiser is looking forward to his next charity event which is in aid of Katherine House Hospice in Stafford, another charity that Tim volunteers for.

The Daytime Disco will be taking place on March 29 next year at the Top of the World, with more information being released soon.