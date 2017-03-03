Watch Tony Pulis pick his FIFA Ultimate Team squad in hilarious video

One man you might not associate with the FIFA video game is that of Tony Pulis. However, that hasn't stopped him picking his own Ultimate Team in a hilarious video posted online.

The West Brom boss is given the opportunity to draw packs of players in the video game to create his own team - eventually putting together a team West Brom fans wouldn't be ashamed to see at The Hawthorns.

Bringing in the likes of Danny Rose, Joe Hart, Ashley Williams and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Pulis hilariously puts Real Madrid star on the bench in favour of Andy Carroll - sticking to his tried and tested target man approach.

The video, created by Sporf, also briefly covers a number of topics with the Baggies boss, including how he feels about Claudio Ranieri's sacking, Gareth Southgate's chances as England boss and even his dream sandwich filling.

Tony Pulis' real team take on Crystal Palace at home tomorrow as they hope to continue their fine form this season.