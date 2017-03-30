Steve Bull: Huge week could seal Wolves' safety

After the international break comes a huge seven days for Wolves – you won’t find anyone arguing about that.

By a week on Saturday we could be breathing easy and as good as safe should Paul Lambert’s side pick up a decent points haul from games against Cardiff, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City, writes Steve Bull.

On the flip side, a poor run over the next three games could see Wolves right back in the thick of trouble.

Without doubt there will be a desire to nip things in the bud as quickly as possible. No-one wants to be entering the final weeks of the campaign with the threat of relegation still hanging over the club.

I’m sure the players don’t need telling the significance of the next three games but by the same token they cannot afford to look any further ahead than Cardiff on Saturday.

It would be easy in many ways to look past the visit of the Bluebirds. The games against Forest and Bristol are, after all, six-pointers, a chance to improve our own chance of survival while damaging the prospects of others.

But at no stage of the season can you afford to prioritise any game over another. Every game is a chance to get points on the board and take another step toward safety.

I don’t think anyone is under illusions as to the kind of challenge Cardiff will pose. Their manager, Neil Warnock, is what you might politely call a divisive figure but is no doubt he knows what it takes to be successful in the Championship and he has done an impressive job in south Wales.

The Bluebirds were mired in the relegation zone when Wolves visited in December but are already safe, six points ahead of Lambert’s men, having lost just one of their last eight games.

For a Wolves team who have struggled at home all season, Saturday promises to be quite the challenge, though it is not one they should be approaching with confidence.

A haul of 10 points from the last four games should have the players buzzing but there is still work to do.

