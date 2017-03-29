Wolves sweat on fitness of Carl Ikeme

Carl Ikeme is a doubt for Saturday’s game with Cardiff as the Wolves goalkeeper continues to be monitored for a hamstring injury.

Boss Paul Lambert has confirmed the 30-year-old is being assessed after picking up the injury while away on international duty with Nigeria.

Ikeme sat out the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Senegal last Thursday and Lambert admits it is currently too early to tell whether he will ready for the Bluebirds visit to Molineux.

“Carl’s got a knock at the minute so we are having to monitor him. We will see how he is,” said Lambert. “It’s a bit early to say (for the weekend). We will see how it develops and if he is going to be OK.

“In terms of the others who are back, they are all OK. There are still one or two away. Hopefully they come through their games OK.”

Wolves are aiming to continue their fine recent run and record a fourth consecutive win to pull further clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff have lost just one of their last eight games and sit six points ahead of the hosts in the table.

Lambert is, meanwhile, optimistic on the chances of Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro featuring before the end of the season, as the attacking duo near recovery from serious knee injuries.

Portuguese defender Silvio is also back in training after four months out with a broken foot and the boss admits all three players need game-time with the under-23s in order to complete their recovery.

“With Jordan, Michal and Silvio they need games,” he said. “The important thing is they are in good shape, they need games to get really fit.

“That’s what you would hope, that maybe one or two of them could feature (before the end of the season). We want to see them play as well. Michal especially coming back from that sort of injury. It is a long time out.

“They are feeling good themselves, which is always the first stage. On the evidence of training and how they are working, it’s looking good.”