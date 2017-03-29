Ben Goodliffe determined to grasp his Wolves chance

Teenage defender Ben Goodliffe has vowed to make the most of his big chance after being handed a route into the professional game at Wolves.

The highly-rated17-year-old has agreed a deal which will see him move to Molineux at the end of the season from National League Premier outfit Boreham Wood.

Goodliffe, who recently captained the England Colleges team, will join the club’s under-23s squad.

He said: “It has been an incredible few months and season to be honest, where I have not only captained England Colleges but made the squad and then my debut for Boreham Wood.

“It’s great that my performances have recently been recognised by so many clubs but to have a club, with as big a history as Wolves see my potential, meant I didn’t want to go anywhere else or have to think twice about signing.

“I am so grateful to everyone at Wolves that they are giving me this opportunity to become a professional footballer. This allows me to concentrate 100 per cent on being the best player I can be and, although I still have a lot of aspects of my game to improve, I aim to make the most of the opportunity I’m being given and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to get my head down and do the best I can – I want to show everyone what I can do, and I need to prove that I’m good enough to play at Under-23 level at first.

“Ultimately I’d like to get a chance to be in and around the first team - whether that be in training, featuring on the bench or any other opportunities in the long-run.”

Goodliffe is one of two youngsters to have put pen to paper on a deal at Wolves, with 17-year-old winger Andrew Harris having also joined the club last week.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “Ben is a defender who is still very young but has been playing at a good standard in the National League.

“We are always on the lookout to improve the quality of our groups and he has been on our radar for a while. He has been doing very well.”