Wolves' Romain Saiss: Racism has no place in football

Romain Saiss admitted it was difficult to settle at Wolves after the Jonjo Shelvey race furore – and that what he was called has 'no place' in football.

Saiss was found to have been racially abused by Shelvey during what was his first match in English football, away at Newcastle in September.

After an FA hearing Shelvey was banned for five matches and fined £100,000. The hearing concluded that an "ill-tempered outburst of offensive language" contained the term "Arab" or "Arabic" "****" or "p****" towards the Moroccan midfielder.

Shelvey was also told to go on an FA education course.

And 26-year-old Saiss, who recently came back into the first-team fold under Paul Lambert, told the Express & Star: "Just after it was difficult. I don't read the press, when I finish training I stay at home with my family and let the football out.

"I think the FA did their job and now for me it's finished. I'm okay and smiling (now)."

Three Wolves team mates – Dominic Iorfa, Matt Doherty and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson – all told an FA hearing that Shelvey used derogatory racist language towards Saiss.

However there was no apology from the player, who maintained his innocence, despite calls for one from Kick It Out chairman Lord Herman Ouseley.

The issue resurfaced last month when Newcastle visited Molineux and their boss Rafa Benitez said the FA should investigate Wolves' fans for songs they aimed at Shelvey.

Newcastle's captain Jamall Lascelles then said it was 'terrible' that Shelvey had been banned, adding: "Jonjo is not that type of person."

For £3m signing Saiss the issue is now over. But he said what he was called should never be heard on a football field.

"I think this word has no place in football or life," he added. "England is a big country with more nationalities and there is no problem.

"I remember this game, a big game. After, with this, it's more difficult for some weeks because I had just come in England, my first game I have one problem.

"This is life maybe, sometimes, we have this problem."