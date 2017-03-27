Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro edging closer to Wolves return

Wolves attacking duo Jordan Graham and Michal Zyro could both feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week as they near a return from serious injury.

The pair have spent the entire season recovering from cruciate ligament injuries sustained last year but have now returned to full training and have a chance of featuring for the first-team before the end of the campaign.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell revealed the club were trying to organise a game for this week to enable both to take the next step toward full fitness.

Asked about Graham’s progress during last week’s meeting of the Wolves Fans’s Parliament, Thelwell replied: “He is doing really well, the rehabilitation for both him and Michal Zyro has gone really well.

“They’re both back in full training and there’s a possibility of a game next week if we can organise one, or maybe the week after. There’s some possibility that they can play a part before the end of the season but we will have to see how it goes.

“It has been a long time for both of them. It is going to be great to see them both back on the pitch.”

Winger Graham, who joined Wolves from Villa in the summer of 2015, was among the club’s stand-out performers last season before suffering the injury in a 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff last January.

The 22-year-old last month made headlines for the wrong reasons when he and defender Kortney Hause were punished for breaching club discipline.

Forward Zyro, meanwhile, scored three goals in eight appearances after signing from Legia Warsaw but was injured by a dangerous challenge from Antony Kay during Wolves’ 2-1 win at MK Dons last April.

Wolves should, meanwhile, learn more today about the hamstring injury sustained by goalkeeper Carl Ikeme while away on international duty with Nigeria.

The 30-year-old was kept out of the Super Eagles 1-1 friendly draw with Senegal as a precaution. Nigeria’s friendly with Burkina Faso, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed after several Burkina Faso players were denied visas to enter the UK.