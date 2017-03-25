Wolves chief: We’ll learn from mistakes

Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple has promised the club will learn from the mistakes of this season.

The club’s first campaign under Fosun’s ownership has been a disappointment, with Wolves spending much of it battling at the wrong end of the Championship table, despite a significant investment in the playing squad.

Walter Zenga, the new regime’s first managerial appointment, meanwhile lasted less than three months before being sacked and replaced by Paul Lambert.

Dalrymple, who was made managing director last August following Fosun’s takeover the previous month, admitted errors had been made but believes the “learning process” will ultimately make the club stronger in the long run and prevent them from repeating mistakes.

Addressing the latest meeting of the Wolves Fans’ Parliament, he said: “We didn’t expect to be in this part of the league but do I think the lessons from this season will be positively taken into the summer process, bearing in mind we have started our strategy for next season in January?

“Will, the lessons of this season be taken forward positively? Yes, I think they will.”

He added: “There are some areas where we would collectively say we didn’t get it quite right but equally there have been some areas where we have got it right.

“If we were having this meeting in January or indeed two weeks ago, it would be a completely different meeting than we are having now, to a degree.

“That’s not for one second to intimate that we as a collective management team are happy with where we are – far, far, far from it.”

Dalrymple’s comments followed an impassioned defence by sporting director Kevin Thelwell of the club’s recruitment staff. Thelwell, who takes responsibility for all football operations, has come under fire from supporters for a perceived lack of success in the transfer market but hit back at suggestions staff may have become “too comfortable” and were lacking accountability.

“I have seen this talk about a ‘cosy club’ and I need to put it to bed,” he said.

“These guys have been here a long time and there’s a reason why a lot of the football staff have been here for a long time: because they are very good at what they do.

“There are a lot of those staff that could have moved to different jobs where finances were more attractive and chose not to because of the emotional bond they have with the football club.

“They want to see the football club succeed just like you guys (the fans) do.

“Everybody is under a huge amount of pressure, quite rightly so, because what we have achieved over the last two seasons hasn’t been good enough. We are all ultimately accountable.”