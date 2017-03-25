Wolves boss Paul Lambert slams disgraceful sack race

Wolves boss Paul Lambert has hit out at the recent spate of Championship sackings, calling them ‘a disgrace’.

Three bosses were ditched in the space of four days last weekend as Norwich’s Alex Neil, Derby’s Steve McClaren and Wigan’s Warren Joyce all bit the bullet.

Just under half of Championship clubs have changed manager this season, while across English football’s top four leagues around a quarter have brought in a new boss in the past 100 days alone. It means of the current 92 Premier League and EFL bosses, Lambert at Wolves is already the 62nd longest-serving manager or head coach. And the Scot said of the recent sackings: “I think it’s a disgrace, I really do. Arsene Wenger said ‘good is nothing’ nowadays.

“It’s terrible what managers go through.

“How are you meant to build something? How are you meant to do it your way? I think it’s a travesty. But that’s the modern day game, I’ve been through it myself. I was at Villa for nearly three years, which isn’t a bad run. But a few months? Nonsense it is.

“It’s so unfair. If you want to build something, you need things off the field to be right. If you’ve got really patient owners you’ll get the time. If you don’t, you’re only in a job for a few months. If you’re only in it for a few months, like Steve (McClaren) or Warren (Joyce), how do you do it? It’s an impossibility.

“(As a boss) that’s the conditions, you know the pitfalls of it. But I think there’s got to be a realism in it. You employ them, so give them time to do it.

“If you don’t, all you do is ‘sack one, hire one, sack one, hire one’.

“A new one comes in, changes everything, it’s not healthy. That’s just my opinion. It’s a nonsense. You need at least a year in a job, not a few months, it’s absolutely crazy. You don’t get any continuity.”

If it’s a results-based business, which it is, then you (end up) neglecting everything else, forgetting the academy, everything.”

Wolves’ owners Fosun have already sacked two bosses despite only buying the club last July, with Kenny Jackett and then Walter Zenga both being given their marching orders.

However, Lambert insisted he’s not feeling the pressure and tries to stay as stress-free as possible.

“I never really had stress as a player, and not really as a manager,” he added. “I tend to block it out. As long as the team, the club and the fans are alright, that’s my main concern. No sleepless nights...only after I’ve had one of these interviews! I’ve never had trouble sleeping, it’s just the way I am as a person.”