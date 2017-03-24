Wolves season tickets set to hit milestone mark

Wolves’ soaring season ticket sales are soon poised to smash through the 10,000 barrier.

With just over a week remaining of the Early Bird window, sales remain well up on last year already and more than halfway to the target which would see supporters earn a refund of up to £119.

The club has sought to incentivise fans with a deal which sees buyers get cash back, proportionate to the price of their ticket, if more than 16,500 tickets (of which 14,400 would need to be adults) are sold by May 31.

And though increased prices will kick in when the Early Bird period closes a week on Monday, that target still looks more than achievable, with Wolves currently reporting sales averaging around 1,000-a-week since season tickets first became available at the end of January.

The latest total stands at just over 9,000 and rising.

At the very least they look certain to surpass last year’s total season ticket sales of 13,500, despite the club enduring a difficult campaign which has seen two changes of manager and still with work to do in order to preserve their Championship status.

Encouragingly, Wolves have already sold more junior tickets for next season than they managed for the current one, with the figures also revealing 48 per cent of existing season ticket holders are yet to renew.

With Wolves not back in action until they host Cardiff on Saturday week, boss Paul Lambert opted to give those senior players who have not featured in recent games a run out in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Brentford yesterday.

Jack Price, Mike Williamson, Richard Stearman, Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson were all included in Wolves’ XI, with Bright Enobakhare finding the net in a 2-1 defeat.

Youth-team striker Aaron Collins has meanwhile joined National League Premier outfit Tranmere until the end of the season.

Collins, who joined Wolves from Notts County in January 2016, scored three goals while at Notts County earlier in the campaign.