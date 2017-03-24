Rob Edwards believes quality will keep Wolves up

Rob Edwards is convinced Wolves will stay up this season – and says Helder Costa is up there with any player he's played or coached with.

The first team coach has helped oversee three successive wins for Paul Lambert's team with Wolves now up to 16th in the Championship table.

And after a perfect week of results, something Edwards feels was long overdue given Wolves' recent performances, the ex-defender is sure that the team will survive.

"I’m very confident we’ll be alright," he told the Express & Star. "If we work really hard, we have so much talent and can cause teams problems.

"The key is the level of consistency and I know we’ll be fine. We’ve shown in the past couple of weeks, if we keep doing what we’re doing well we can beat anyone. I’m convinced we’ll be fine.

"We can understand the fans this year being frustrated. Most teams will be the opposite for that form. We haven’t been, but we’ve got six games to rectify that.

"If everyone can stick together and the fans go with it, off the back of these good results, we can finish the season really positively."

Helder Costa has been key to Wolves' past two wins, scoring the winner at Brentford and setting up two goals in the 3-1 win at Fulham.

Edwards said Costa had 'delivered' this season and was as good as any player he'd played with or coached.

"He’s right up there, because he can turn a game in an instant and provide a goal, an assist or a moment of magic from almost nowhere," Edwards added.

"The other day it was brilliant because the second assist he got, we thought he was starting to tire and then bang, he just went again.

"He’s got the goals and the assists. I’ve seen loads of players over my time, played with them and then been on this side of it now, where players have almost flattered to deceive. He doesn’t – he actually delivers.

"You could say there were a couple of flatter games for his level because he’s set such high standards, but over the course of the season he’s been so consistent.

"It’s 11 goals and it must be 10 or 11 assists as well, so 20-odd goals or assists is pretty good isn’t it?

"He’s just delivered. He has got a trick and can go past three or four – think of that chance at Liverpool when he nearly scored – but what he has done is, in really important moments, make them count."

Costa formed part of a menacing front four at Craven Cottage.

The key for Wolves is now to transfer that form to Molineux – and Edwards believes the fast-paced front four could be key to transforming their home form.

"We’ve got a lot of talent there," he said. "Playing the way they are, with that freedom – although there’s got to be a structure and they’ve got to work hard as well – they can open anyone up. They can be exciting.

"Over this last week we’ve looked devastating going forward.

"There have been times earlier this season when other teams have spoken about Costa and Cavaleiro, well now you can add Weimann and Marshall, plus Nouha, Jon and Joe who’s been out. There’s a lot there.

"But as well as the quality and the x-factor they’ve got pace as well. In any division in football pace hurts teams.

"When you’ve got that as well, it helps and it’ll help teams worry. We’ve been able to stay compact and hit teams quickly.

"The two game plans for Brentford and Fulham were fairly similar.

But not too much has changed. Although we weren’t getting the results we weren’t playing that badly before.

"I think playing against the teams we played against suits us at the moment.

"The way they’ve played over the past couple of years they’re really good footballing teams. We’ve been able to use our main assets – speed going forward and being able to play slightly more direct to them and get them the ball quicker.

"The Rotherham game wasn’t pretty, we were having to break them down, they were trying to be difficult, but all the games before that, I think Wigan i the second half....but there were some good performances in there.

"At Reading I thought we were brilliant. We weren’t playing that badly, and the last two I think our levels have upped even more, we’ve played good, attacking football. The Brentford stats were unbelievable.

"We’re at our best when we’re hunting teams, when we’re in the opposition’s half, when we’re winning it back quickly and then playing it quick and getting crosses and big numbers in the box.

"That’s what we need to do. Tempo is key."