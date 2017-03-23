Steve Bull: Added intent the key to easing Wolves' fears

What a difference a week makes, eh?

From the boos and general dissatisfaction which greeted the final whistle against Rotherham, to the cheers seven days later at Fulham, this was a huge seven days in Wolves’ season and while we are not quite safe yet, it’s fair to say everyone is at least breathing just a little bit easier.

Paul Lambert’s team are probably now in a position where two or three more wins will see them over the line. A quick glance at the table shows just how important the victories against Brentford and then Fulham were in ensuring Wolves kept their head above the water and a gap from themselves to the bottom three.

There is no time to relax yet but if the players and manager can’t take confidence from the last two games then they never will.

I’ve no doubt Lambert will now be eager to reach safety as quickly as possible and also finish the season strongly to build momentum heading into the summer and toward next term.

Wolves had struggled against Rotherham and were lucky in the end to take three points. Yet at Fulham, just like at Brentford, they were fully deserving of the victory.

The key difference for me was the greater attacking intent shown in both away games. Players have talked of being let off the leash and it certainly seemed that way, with Wolves almost playing with a front four when on the attack at Craven Cottage.

The return of Ivan Cavaleiro has certainly been a factor, taking some of the attention away from Helder Costa on the opposite flank.

I’ve also really been impressed with Andreas Weimann, who grabbed his second goal in a week against the Cottagers.

The Austrian has now played two games at centre-forward, has scored in both and I’m sure I’m not the only one who is starting to think that may well be his best position.

For me he just seems to have that natural striker’s instinct. He knows where the goal is and can be the poacher if you want him to be. But he also has the energy to get around the park and create something on his own.

The fact Wolves have an option to make his deal permanent in the summer should act as a carrot to keep performing between now and the end of the campaign.