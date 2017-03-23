Rob Edwards: One constant of crazy Wolves campaign

It's been a manic and whirlwind season, even by Wolves' standards.

Three managers, a new owner, 15 new players, two record signings, two famous FA Cup wins and an unexpected relegation battle...it's been anything but dull.

And one man who's been through it all is Rob Edwards. The first team coach, despite two changes of boss, has kept his role as first team coach.

He's a man highly regarded and valued by the Wolves hierarchy. Still aged only 34, the ex-Molineux defender surely has a long and successful coaching or managerial career ahead of him.

But for now he's riding the Wolves rollercoaster as one of Paul Lambert's two first team coaches, alongside Stuart Taylor.

So how does Edwards sum up the past nine months? "It’s been an interesting one!" he told the Express & Star.

"Overall it’s been transitional. It’s been a learning curve for everyone, from the top all the way down.

"There’s been a lot of decisions made and a lot of change. There was a lot of expectation at the beginning of the season. That’s obviously been tempered now with the league position results.

"But now the right man is in charge and we’ve got a group of players that are capable of beating anyone at the moment.

"It’s just time now. Things can’t just happen in a few weeks, buying a club, players come in and then bang, promotion. Very rarely does that happen, if ever.

"The season as a whole, one of change and yes of frustration because everyone will have had such high expectations.

"It will have been frustrating for the gaffer now coming in, we got some really good results and then we had that bad run. We weren’t playing badly but people don’t want to hear that, they don’t want to hear that we’re losing when we didn’t deserve to.

"I know we’re on the right track now. We’ve got the right people guiding us, a lot of good players in, and we need to focus, not get ahead of ourselves, finish the season off positively and build and look to improve next season.

"It’s been a great learning curve, great to see how things maybe shouldn’t and should be done."

Edwards enjoyed a rapid rise up the Wolves ranks, spending just a year as under-18s boss before Kenny Jackett promoted him to first team coach.

He continued that role under Walter Zenga and now under Lambert.

"My role has evolved and changed as it’s gone," Edwards added.

"With Ken and Joe (Gallen) they were so experienced and knew the league so well I was learning a hell of a lot from them and then under Walter I felt I could help a bit more because I knew the players and knew the league and they had to lean on me a bit more.

"Now with the manager coming in, again he’s very experienced, but I knew the players already so they’re able to lean on myself.

"The staff are really good, we’re getting on really well and just trying to help the manager and players as much as we can.

"It seems to be working really well at the moment.

"I don’t want to say it’s a season I’ve really enjoyed because it’s been frustrating – like anyone I’m a massive fan of the club and I want us to be right at the top, like anyone does.

"But it will be a season I’ve learned a lot from, when I look back and reflect.

"There’ll be bits I looked back and say that was great, Anfield, great highlights, but there have been frustrating times where we’ve had to knuckle down and get through it.

"The manager will use us as we see fit. Myself and Stuart are first team coaches. He’ll bounce ideas off all of us as staff, he’s great like that, he gets all of our opinions.

"That’s really good because it makes the staff feel included and he’s getting everyone’s input and can make his own decisions. It’s a great way of doing it."

Edwards has earned many plaudits from the Wolves hierarchy, who had no hesitation in putting him in temporary charge after Zenga was sacked in October.

Is it reassuring for him to be so highly valued by those above him?

"I don’t think about it too much," he insisted. "The club are great, in your eyes if you’re a good person and a hard-working person then they will keep you because they value you, that’s how the club has been for a number of years now.

"That keeps a level of continuity as well.

"There have been some changes at the top and I think if they’d have changed everyone then, I’m not sure how it would go.

"I’m pleased the club have kept me around, I love working here, in whatever role. A job in football is a really good job and there are a lot of good people who haven’t got one.

"I’m thankful to be working for a club like this at the level I am."