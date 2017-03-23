Date set for Wolves memorial service

Wolves fans will pay tribute to loved ones and club legends who have died at a memorial service next month.

Club bosses have announced that its annual memorial service will take place at St Peter’s Collegiate Church on April 4 from 6pm.

Among the famous names associated with Wolves to have died over the last year include former Vice-President Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint and manager Graham Taylor.

Graham Hawkins, manager for two seasons in the 1980s, and Sammy Smyth, who scored in the 1949 FA Cup Final victory, have also passed away.

The service, at which fans can remember their loved ones both by name and by lighting a candle, is expected to last 45 minutes.

This is intended to give supporters time to make their way to Molineux for the match against Nottingham Forest which kicks-off at 7.45pm. The service will be led by Wolves’ Club Chaplain, the Rector of Wolverhampton Rev Preb David Wright, and all supporters wishing to attend are being encouraged to wear club colours if they wish.

Preb Wright, said: “This service offers the opportunity for supporters to not only remember those people and other former Wolves managers and players but also friends and family members who have passed away in recent years.

"It is a privilege to once again be asked to lead the annual service of remembrance where people can remember those members of the Wolves family who are no longer with us.”

The memorial service was originally introduced in response to hundreds of requests for pre-match tributes or to have fans’ ashes scattered at Molineux, which the club says are often now not possible.

Supporters wishing to attend should email fans@wolves.co.uk with the names of loved ones they wish to remember during the service, and these will be handed out on the day.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on March 31.