Wolves owners Fosun Group reportedly offer to invest in German clubs

Wolves owners Fosun Group have offered to invest money in several Bundesliga clubs, according to reports in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen have confirmed they turned down an approach from the Chinese investment group while Hertha Berlin say they engaged in talks in November 2016.

It’s also been reported Fosun made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach, Hamburg, and Wolfsburg.

The mega-rich conglomerate, who bought Wolves for £30million last summer, want to invest in German football but takeovers are difficult to achieve because of the Bundesliga’s 50+1 rule that ensures members retain overall control of their clubs, protecting them from outside investment.

Because of that, German giants Dortmund quickly squashed Fosun’s approach.

"There were only exploratory talks regarding a possible cooperation in the touristic sector," finance executive Thomas Tress told German outlet Reviersport.

"During those talks we made it clear that a majority stake for Fosun through a capital increase was out of the question."

Werder Bremen CEO Klaus Filbry told German media: “We were in talks with Fosun 16 months ago, but did not continue those talks."

Hertha Berlin told local media in the capital that the club's finance executive Ingo Schiller visited the Fosun’s headquarters in November 2016.