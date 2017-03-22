Wolves announce signing of 17-year-old duo

Wolves have announced the signing of teenage prospects Ben Goodliffe and Andrew Harris.

The pair, who are both aged 17, will go into the club’s under-23s squad next season.

Defender Goodliffe will join from Boreham Wood at the end of the current campaign after Wolves agreed a deal with the National League Premier club.

The centre-back has made a number of first-team appearances in the top tier of non-league football this season and recently captained the England Colleges XI.

Harris, meanwhile, had been playing football at the Conquest Academy in London and has impressed while on trial at Compton Park.

“Ben is a defender who is still very young but has been playing at a good standard in the National League with Boreham Wood,” said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

“We are always on the lookout to improve the quality of our groups and he has been on our radar for a while.

“He has been doing very well and we are delighted to secure him under some competition from other clubs.

“Andrew Harris is another player who has been spotted by our head of emerging talent Chris Badlan.

“He and is a left-footed winger with considerable pace.

“He has been here on trial for the last two weeks, and impressed for the under-18s against West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

“Again, he will be given every chance to progress, and is available immediately to the academy squads. We look forward to him starting out and looking to improve his game here at Wolves.”